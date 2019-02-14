Image copyright Thinkstock

A woman in her 20s has died after reports of an "altercation" at a property in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested as part of a police inquiry into the death and taken into custody.

Police said they discovered a woman "in cardiac arrest" after being called to a property in Cedric Crescent, in the Thurcroft area, on Wednesday evening.

She was given emergency treatment by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area remained cordoned off late on Wednesday as investigators sought to establish the circumstances around the woman's death.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.