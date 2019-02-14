Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man in court over Sheffield tram-train crash

  • 14 February 2019
Tram-train and lorry crash Image copyright Brandon Taylor
Image caption The crash happened on Staniforth Road in Sheffield on the first day of the tram-train service

A man has appeared in court in connection with a crash involving a lorry and a tram-train.

The collision happened on Staniforth Road on 25 October, the first day the new tram-train service operated.

Kevin Hague, 61, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with driving without due care and attention, and driving through a red light.

Mr Hague, of Duncan Street, Rotherham, did not enter a plea, and was bailed ahead of a trial scheduled for 13 June.

The tram-trains run on the rail network and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham.

