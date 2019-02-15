Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Gary Dean's body was found at Silkstone Common near Barnsley

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in woodland near his home.

Gary Dean, 48, was found fatally injured in Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, on 6 September 2018.

Scott James Dawson, 41 of Allotts Court and Carol Dawson, 71, of Stonewood Grove, both of Barnsley, have been charged with his murder.

Both were remanded in custody and are expected to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Dean's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail cycle and footpath.