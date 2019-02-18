Tom Bell death: Hundreds attend boxer's funeral
- 18 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of people have paid their respects at the funeral of a boxer who was shot through a pub window.
Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby on 17 January and died later in hospital.
A horse-drawn hearse was followed by floral tributes to St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church at Chequer Road, Doncaster.
Two men have been charged with murder and seven others arrested by South Yorkshire Police.