Image copyright Other Image caption Prosecutors said the lorry left a scene of "utter carnage" in its wake

Three men have been found guilty of causing the death of a woman who was hit by a stolen lorry moments before it ploughed into the side of a house.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died when she was run over by the vehicle in Brierley, near Barnsley, in September.

Sheffield Crown Court heard David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, were passengers in the lorry when Mrs Wileman was struck.

All three were convicted by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jacqueline Wileman was run over while she was out power-walking

During their trial jurors heard the lorry had been stolen by Mellor from his employer and was being driven by 23-year-old Karn Hill.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC said it was travelling at at least twice the 30mph speed limit at the time of the crash, on 14 September.

Witness Robert Pilkington described the lorry as "out of control [and] swerving all over the road" as it approached Mrs Wileman while she was out power-walking.

He said: "The lorry mounted the verge where the female was stood. All I could think was 'get out of the way'.

"Within a split second the lorry ran straight over the female, she went straight under the wheels."

After hitting Mrs Wileman it careered in to the side of a house, leaving a scene of "utter carnage".

Mobile phone footage played in court showed Hill and Carroll jump from the window of the cab and try to run away before being grabbed by passersby.

Firefighters had to free Mawhinney from the truck after he had become trapped beneath the wall of the house, while Mellor was arrested at a nearby hotel after fleeing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nobody was in the house when the lorry crashed in to it

Mellor, of Bank End Road, Worsbrough Dale, and Mawhinney, of Calder Crescent, Kendray, both admitted aggravated vehicle-taking. Carroll, of Chestnut Street, Grimethorpe, denied that offence but was convicted by the jury.

Hill, of East View, Cudworth, admitted causing death by dangerous driving before the trial.

All four will be sentenced on Thursday.