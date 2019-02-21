Image copyright PA Image caption Nobby, Nissan, Pixel and Victor all got an icy treat at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Four chilled out polar bears have been frolicking on huge piles of ice donated to their South Yorkshire home.

Rangers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, replicated more Arctic-friendly conditions for Nobby, Nissan, Pixel and Victor to play in on Tuesday.

The bears looked at home as five tons of donated ice melted into the grass under them.

The group "absolutely loved playing around in the ice", a park spokesperson said.

Kim Wilkins, from the wildlife park in Branton, said: "Polar bears do not need ice and snow all year round.

"In the wild during the Arctic summer they may spend five to six months in an ice-free environment."

The park has a reserve for the all-male group, part of a project to help the welfare of the vulnerable species.

It opened in 2009 and house a collection of about 80 species, many endangered.

