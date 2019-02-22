Image caption All 10 airmen who were on board the B-17 Flying Fortress were killed on 22 February 1944

Thousands of people are expected to watch a fly-past honouring 10 airmen who died when their plane crashed in a Sheffield park 75 years ago.

The US bomber - a B-17 Flying Fortress known as Mi Amigo - came down in Endcliffe Park on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.

A campaign for a fly-past started after a chance meeting between BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Tony Foulds.

Mr Foulds, 82, witnessed the crash and regularly tends to the park's memorial.

The fly-past, involving military aircraft from Britain and the United States, is due to reach the park at about 08:45 GMT.

Crews will set off from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, which is home to the largest US Air Force base in the UK.

Mr Walker, who met Mr Foulds while he was walking his dog in the park, described him as an "amazing man" after hearing his story in early January.

Just met an amazing man in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Tony Foulds was an 8-yr-old playing in the park when a US plane crashed in Feb 1944. He has diligently maintained the memorial ever since. He was planting new flowers. Almost 75 yrs of service. What a man. I'm in bits 😢👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DpdDmSZ0F3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 2, 2019

He was eight years old when he witnessed Mi Amigo crash and explode in the park as the pilot apparently tried to avoid him and his friends.

A social media-led campaign subsequently went transatlantic and a fly-past was successfully organised along with new steps and a flagpole for the crash memorial.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Tony Foulds, 82, regularly tends to the park's memorial and regards the American men who lost their lives as "family"

The 10 men killed in the crash:

Pilot Lt John Kriegshauser, pilot from Missouri

2nd Lt Lyle Curtis, co-pilot from Idaho

2nd Lt John Humphrey, navigator from Illinois

Melchor Hernandez, bombardier from California

Harry Estabrooks, engineer and gunner from Kansas

Charles Tuttle, gunner from Kentucky

Robert Mayfield, radio operator from Illinois

Vito Ambrosio, gunner from New York

Malcolm Williams, gunner from Oklahoma

Maurice Robbins, gunner from Texas

Mr Foulds previously said he felt responsible, because the plane was trying to avoid crashing into him.

Referring to his regular visits to the memorial, he said: "They are my family. I love them to pieces.

"If I go on holiday I always make sure my son goes to visit. I always tell them how I am, what I'm doing, what the weather's like."

Image copyright Dave Higgens/PA Wire Image caption The 10 men who died were all aged between 21-24

Sheffield City Council advised people to plan their journeys to Endcliffe Park carefully so they can arrive in time for the event, which will be broadcast live on BBC Breakfast.

People are encouraged to arrive at the park for the unticketed event from about 07:15, with a memorial service taking place at 08:00.

Bus services in Sheffield and Stagecoach Supertram are offering free travel for service personnel and veterans until 12:00 to mark the occasion.

Planes taking part in fly-past (weather dependant)

F-15E Strike Eagles from RAF Lakenheath

KC-135 Stratotanker

MC-130J Commando II

CV-22 Osprey from RAF Mildenhall

Typhoon from RAF Coningsby

Dakota from RAF Coningsby

Capt Lauren Schlichting, a F-15E Strike Eagle pilot taking part in the fly-past, said: "We definitely don't take it lightly to be able to honour those who came before us and we're happy to do it."

Lt Andrew Knighten, weapons systems officer in the F-15E, said: "It's pretty humbling, honestly, just for everyone that's gone before us and for us to get to fly over and just honour them."