Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham is a former Labour peer

A member of the House of Lords has been charged with two counts of attempted rape.

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, 61, is also charged with one count of indecent assault.

Two other men, Mohammed Farouq, 68, and Mohammed Tariq, 63, both from Rotherham, have also been charged, South Yorkshire Police said.

All three men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 19 March.

Mr Farouq of Worrygoose Lane, Rotherham, is charged with four counts of indecent assault.

Mr Tariq of Gerard Road, Rotherham is charged with two counts of indecent assault.

Lord Ahmed was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK in 1969 with his family to join his father who was working in steel factories in Rotherham.

He joined the Labour Party in 1975 aged 18 and became a councillor in Rotherham in 1990.

In 1998 he became one of the first Muslim peers when he was appointed to the House of Lords by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.