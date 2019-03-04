Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police described Anthony Dorey as a highly predatory offender, who targeted vulnerable women on nights out

A man branded "a dangerous and highly predatory offender" has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of raping two women in Doncaster.

Anthony Dorey, formerly of Howville Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 26-year-old was also found guilty of one count of sexual assault.

The court heard Dorey targeted his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on nights out in Doncaster.

He was also handed a life-long restraining order for the offences which occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Det Insp Anna Sedgwick, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Dorey is a dangerous and highly predatory offender, who targeted women who were out enjoying time with friends or loved ones.

"He deliberately preyed on women who were intoxicated and vulnerable, duping them into believing he was friendly, before subjecting them to the most horrific sexual assaults."

She added that Dorey continued to deny his guilt throughout the criminal investigation, causing further distress to his victims.