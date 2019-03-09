Ricardo Reid: Body found in Sheffield in search for missing man
- 9 March 2019
Police searching for a missing man have found a body.
Ricardo Reid, 24, was last seen on CCTV in the Spital area of Sheffield at about 09:10 GMT on 1 March.
South Yorkshire Police said the body of a man had been found near Shirecliffe Lane in the city on Friday.
Officers said that while there had yet to be a formal identification, they believed the body to be Mr Reid and his family had been told and were being supported.
Yesterday (8/3) police found the body of a man near to Shirecliffe Lane.— SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) March 9, 2019
While formal ID is yet to take place, officers believe it is missing Sheffield man Ricardo Reid.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mr Reid’s family have been informed & are being supported.
