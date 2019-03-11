Image copyright Neil Theasby Image caption The alleged offences were committed in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011, police say

Eleven men have been charged with child sex offences in Sheffield.

The alleged crimes, including rape and trafficking, were committed in the city between 2010 and 2011 against one victim, South Yorkshire Police said.

All 11, who are mainly from Sheffield, are due to appear before the city's magistrates on Tuesday.

Police said the charges were part of "an ongoing multi-agency investigation" in the area.

The charged men