Image copyright Google Image caption Alan Grayson, 85, was found dead at a house in Orgreave Lane

An 83-year-old woman with "temporary dementia" has admitted stabbing to death her 85-year-old husband at their home in Sheffield.

Alan Grayson was found dead at the house he shared with his wife Marjorie in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on 13 September 2018.

Marjorie Grayson pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility when she appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier.

She is due to be sentenced on 12 April.

Grayson was originally charged with murder but the prosecution accepted her manslaughter plea following medical reports.

'Very sad case'

During the 15-minute hearing, prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC said psychiatrists concluded Grayson was suffering from "mental impairment at the time from temporary dementia".

"It is a very, very sad case," he said.

"From the moment of the sad death of Mr Grayson, those investigating have been trying to seek answers as to what it was that could have given rise to these tragic events."

Judge Justice Matthew Nicklin told the pensioner he would be "exploring the possibility of alternatives to immediate custody".

"Although this is a very serious case, there are particular circumstances in your case that mean that I must consider carefully what would be the correct sentence to impose.

"I would need to know more about what that alternative disposal would look like in terms of exactly what public support there is for Mrs Grayson."

Grayson was remanded in custody until her sentencing.

The couple's family previously said they were "devastated" and described their father's death as "impossible to comprehend".