Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Roger Dodds worked in Sheffield City Council's education department from 1975 to 1993

An ex-council manager previously found guilty of forcing young men to perform sex acts in return for grant payments has admitted 14 further sex offences.

Roger Dodds, 83, worked for Sheffield City Council's education department between 1975 and 1993.

He is currently serving a 16-year jail term for four counts of sexual assault. The latest offences relate to seven young men and a boy in the 1970s.

Dodds will be sentenced on 18 April via video link from HMP Wakefield.

In 2016, Dodds pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting four men and a young boy while he was working for the council's Grants and Awards Department in the 1970s.

The council has said it was "deeply sorry" for failing to act on complaints against him and moving him to a position working with schools.

Earlier, at Sheffield Crown Court, Dodds pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, Recorder of Sheffield, said it would be left on file.