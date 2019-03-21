Image copyright Richard Atkin Image caption The attack happened at a store in Savile Street

A man has been charged after two people were attacked with a screwdriver inside a Tesco supermarket.

Police said a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in the attack at the store on Savile Street in Sheffield on Tuesday.

Sakariya Mohammed, 23, of Grimesthorpe Road, has been charged with wounding, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later.