Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Murder charge over Doncaster caravan park crash death

  • 24 March 2019

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died outside a caravan park in Doncaster.

The 52-year-old was hit by a car at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft, shortly before 13:50 GMT on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died at the scene as a result of multiple injuries, police said.

Costica Mihai, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the woman's death has been released on bail.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites