A man has been charged with murder after a woman died outside a caravan park in Doncaster.

The 52-year-old was hit by a car at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft, shortly before 13:50 GMT on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died at the scene as a result of multiple injuries, police said.

Costica Mihai, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the woman's death has been released on bail.