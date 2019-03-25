Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Tracey McFarquhar died when she was hit by a car in Doncaster

A woman who died when she was hit by a car near a caravan park has been named.

Tracey McFarquhar, 52, was hit by a vehicle at the entrance to Whitegates Caravan Park in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster on Friday.

Costica Mihai, 19, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms McFarquhar died at the scene as a result of multiple injuries.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with her death has been released on bail.