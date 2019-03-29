Image caption Johnny Wood the events had "been so devastating"

The brother of a woman killed by four men in a stolen lorry has called for "stiffer sentences" for those convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, was run down by the vehicle in Brierley, near Barnsley, on 14 September.

Johnny Wood said: "We don't want this to happen again to anybody."

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said life sentences for those who caused death by dangerous driving were due to be introduced.

Four men were jailed for between 10-and-a-half and 13 years at Sheffield Crown Court in February.

Driver Karn Hill, 23, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, while passengers David Mellor, 48, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, were found guilty by a jury.

Mr Wood said he wanted the maximum sentence of 14 years for the offence to be removed so judges could give longer sentences.

"Stiffer sentences are needed, we can't be giving the four that did this shorter sentences to be having a holiday camp in prison," he said.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jacqueline Wileman was run over while she was out power-walking

After hitting mother-of-two Mrs Wileman, the lorry careered into the side of a house, partially destroying the building.

A cyclist who saw the crash described the lorry as "out of control [and] swerving all over the road". Prosecutors said it was travelling at more than twice the 30mph speed limit.

A vodka bottle and drug taking paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle.

An MoJ spokesperson said: "Killer drivers can ruin lives which is why we intend to give courts the power to hand down life sentences for death by dangerous driving - sending a clear message to those who drive irresponsibly.

"We will bring forward proposals for changes in the law when parliamentary time allows."

Image copyright PA Image caption Nobody was in the house when the lorry crashed into it

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.