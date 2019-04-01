Image copyright Malik Walton/BBC Image caption Two police vehicles were badly damaged when they were set on fire outside Goldthorpe Police Station

Two police cars were badly damaged in an arson attack outside a South Yorkshire police station.

The vehicles were set alight outside Goldthorpe police station at about 02:10 BST, with the blaze damaging the side of the brick building.

South Yorkshire Police said a van not belonging to the force was also damaged in the fire.

Two men from Barnsley, aged 30 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

The force said no-one was injured in the blaze.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.