Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Dianna Turner was convicted of two counts of fraud

A "greedy and arrogant" guest house manager who stole more than £800,000 from vulnerable adults has been jailed for seven years.

Dianna Turner, 53, plundered the accounts of ten residents at the Glastonbury Guest House in Sheffield between 2007 and 2016.

She spent the money on trips to New York and Italy and property in Dubai.

Turner, of Ecclesfield, was convicted by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court of two counts of fraud.

Glastonbury Guest House, in Abbeyfield Road, provided supported living for people with mental health issues, learning difficulties and problems with drink and drugs.

The court heard Turner, who had worked her way up from cleaner to de facto manager, set up a series of standing orders from residents accounts into accounts in her control.

Jurors were told she also regularly made cash withdrawals from residents' accounts.

Over nine years £363,446 was transferred into the accounts and £453,404 was paid into them in cash.

Judge Graham Reeds QC said it was probable some of the money was withdrawn legitimately but that about £640,000 was kept by Turner.

He said: "I'm sure the greater proportion was intended to be for your own gain and you kept it for yourself."

'Absolutely disgusting'

During the period of the fraud Turner was earning about £1,000 a week and also collecting benefits.

"What you did in committing this fraud can only be explained by greed," Judge Reeds said.

"Cynically, you abused your standing with the residents and your position of trust with them, and authority over them, to take as much of their money as you could for as long as you could."

The court heard Turner had used accounts controlled by her brothers, Khalid, 59, and Waleed Rahman, 58, to launder the money, however both men were cleared of any involvement.

Det Con James Hughes said: "To abuse her position as a carer with people who trusted her implicitly is absolutely disgusting."

