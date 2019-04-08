Man's hand severed in 'machete' carjacking in Rotherham
A 25-year-old man had his hand severed during a carjacking in South Yorkshire.
The victim was attacked by a group of men on East Bawtry Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday, police said.
He had been driving alone in a white Mercedes when he pulled over near Lease Gate Road, got out and was attacked by the group with a "metal weapon".
They then drove off in the Mercedes. South Yorkshire Police said the men were not known to the victim.
Unconfirmed reports said the metal object was a "machete" and the man was "lucky to be alive".
He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition with "life-changing injuries".
The attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack.
