Rotherham carjacking victim's severed hand saved by doctors
Surgeons have saved the hand of a 25-year-old man after it was severed during a carjacking.
He was attacked by a group of men on East Bawtry Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday.
The victim had been driving a white Mercedes when he pulled over near Lease Gate Road and was attacked by the group with a "metal weapon".
South Yorkshire Police said he had undergone surgery at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.
The force said the attackers fled in the victim's Mercedes after getting out of a dark-coloured vehicle.
Police are reviewing CCTV and appealing for anyone with information.
