Image caption The line is part of a two-year pilot scheme

The tram-train service between Sheffield and Rotherham has been suspended after a fault was found on one of its vehicles.

The fault was found by the manufacturer on the undercarriage of one tram-train and the whole fleet is now undergoing safety checks.

The line will not run until further notice, operator Supertram said.

The service launched in October two years later than scheduled at a cost of £75m - five times its original budget.

It is being trialled on a two-year pilot scheme and will be assessed before rolling it out across other cities.

Following the suspension of services on Tuesday evening, Supertram have said tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach services.

A spokesman for Supertram said: "We are sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers this morning.

"For safety reasons, the vehicle manufacturer has identified the need to carry out checks, and possibly additional work, on our Citylink vehicles following a fault that was detected on one tram-train yesterday (Tuesday).

"This is having a significant impact on our tram-train services in particular."

