Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Alena Grlakova was reported missing on Boxing Day after she failed to contact her family

A woman's body found near a hotel in Rotherham has been identified by police as 38-year-old Alena Grlakova, who has been missing since Boxing Day.

South Yorkshire Police said Ms Grlakova's family, both in the UK and Slovakia, have been informed.

Officers found Ms Grlakova's body on land behind a hotel in the Parkgate area of Rotherham earlier this week.

She was reported missing on Boxing Day 2018 after she failed to contact her family.

More Yorkshire stories

Police said the last sighting of Ms Grlakova was on Boxing Day when she was seen leaving the Travellers Inn in Rawmarsh Hill.

Her body was found on Tuesday at about 13:50 BST behind the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel in Taylor's Lane, near School Lane.

Police said post-mortem tests had so far not been able to determine how she died, and further tests would be carried out.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.