Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Alena Grlakova was reported missing on Boxing Day after she failed to contact her family

A mother of four thought to have been murdered was found dead in a dried-out stream, police have revealed.

The naked body of Alena Grlakova, 38, was found "concealed" in Rotherham by officers searching for her on Tuesday.

Her body was found behind the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, where she was last seen alive on 26 December.

In a statement, her husband said Ms Grlakova - from Slovakia - had come to Rotherham for "a better life and education" for her four children.

Post-mortem tests failed to establish a cause of death.

Her relatives in the UK and Slovakia have been informed, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 45-year-old Rotherham man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Ms Grlakova was recorded on CCTV leaving the Travellers Inn in Rawmarsh Hill at about 19:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

She was seen again later, at about 22:30, at the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylor's Lane, walking towards Rawmarsh Hill, police said.

'Chaotic and transient life'

Her body was found nearby on Tuesday.

Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, said: "When [Alena's] body was found it was both naked and concealed."

He said she "wasn't dressed appropriately for the time of year" when she went missing, adding she had been wearing black flip-flops and black top with white writing on the front.

Her husband, Viliam Grlak, said in a statement: "Alena moved with her family to Rotherham in 2008.

"She was a wife and mother to four children, she came to Rotherham for a better life and education for her children.

"She separated from her family which led to her leading a more chaotic and transient life.

"Although this happened she was still a mother to four wonderful children and she will be greatly missed by all her family."

