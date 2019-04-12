Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Alena Grlakova was reported missing on Boxing Day after she failed to contact her family

Detectives investigating the murder of a mother of four whose body was found naked in a dried-out stream bed are searching for her clothing.

The "concealed" body of Alena Grlakova, 38, was located on Tuesday in Rotherham by officers searching for her.

Her body was found behind the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, where she was last seen alive on 26 December.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said both the top Ms Grlakova was wearing and her black bottoms were missing.

Officers have been given more time to question a 45-year-old Rotherham man who has been held on suspicion of murder.

More Yorkshire stories

On Friday morning officers appealed for help in finding the clothing, showing a replica top of the one Ms Grlakova was wearing.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton shows a replica of the clothing officers are looking for

Det Ch Insp Oughton said: "Officers are doing a meticulous search, looking for evidence that might be crucial to the inquiry.

"I do believe that the clothing could be in the local area, so again just to reiterate the appeal, the top and black bottoms with white stripes down the side are still missing.

"They could well have been deposited in the local area - someone could have found them. If you have found them then please get in touch."

In a statement, her husband said Ms Grlakova - from Slovakia - had come to Rotherham for "a better life and education" for her four children.

Post-mortem tests failed to establish a cause of death.

Ms Grlakova was recorded on CCTV leaving the Travellers Inn in Rawmarsh Hill at about 19:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

She was seen again later, at about 22:30, at the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylor's Lane, walking towards Rawmarsh Hill, police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.