Two men have died in a crash between a car and a double-decker bus.

It happened on Barnsley Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, at about 22.30 BST on Sunday.

Two men, aged 18 and 24, were in a VW Golf and died at the scene, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police, which is appealing for witnesses, said: "It is believed that two other vehicles were in the area at the time and left the scene following the collision."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.