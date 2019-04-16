Image caption Hackers claim to have targeted Bedale and Barnsley councils

Hackers are claiming to have taken two Yorkshire council websites offline as part of a campaign to free Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder had been taking refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London until his arrest on 11 April.

The websites for Barnsley Council and Bedale Town Council were targeted on Tuesday morning.

Barnsley Council said it was unaware of a cyber attack. Bedale council said it was unaware of a website issue.

Tweets from hacking groups the Philippine Cyber Eagles and Anonymous Espana claimed responsibility.

Barnsley Council said it was investigating.

A spokesperson said: "We are not aware of a cyber attack incident.

"The issue with the website lies with the server and our IT team is currently investigating and working to resolve it."

A tweet from the group CyberGhost404 said: "Free Assange or chaos is coming for you!". It linked to the crashed Barnsley Council website.

That accounts claims to belong to the founder of a hacking group known as the Philippine Cyber Eagles.

A tweet from the account Anonymous Espana included an image suggesting the group had access to the council's files and was threatening to leak them.

Mr Assange, 47, sought asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden on a rape allegation that he denied.

He remained in the embassy, fearing a lesser charge of failing to surrender to the court in 2012 could lead to his extradition to the US.

He is currently detained at Belmarsh prison.

