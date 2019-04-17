Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Lord Ahmed of Rotherham spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationally

A member of the House of Lords will go on trial in December charged with historical sexual offences against children.

Lord Ahmed of Rotherham appeared for a brief hearing before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court.

He is charged with a serious sexual assault and indecent assault against a boy under the age of 11.

The 61-year-old is also charged with two counts of attempting to rape a girl who was under the age of 16.

The charges relate to dates between 1971 and 1974.

The peer, of East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, appeared under his name Nazir Ahmed along with two of his brothers.

Mohammed Farouq, 68, of Worrygoose Lane, Rotherham, is charged with four counts of indecent assault against a boy.

One of these counts relates to when the boy was under eight, in the late 1960s.

Mohammed Tariq, 63, of Gerard Road, Rotherham, is charged with two counts of indecent assault against a boy under 11.

The peer, who resigned from the Labour Party in 2013, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality.

During a 20-minute hearing, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC fixed the trial date for all three men for 2 December.

He said a further hearing would be held on 14 June and released all three on bail.