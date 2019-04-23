Image copyright Google Image caption The woman, who died at the scene, has not been formally identified

Two men arrested at the scene of a suspicious death have been released under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Cudworth Post Office at about 23.15 BST on Friday following reports a woman in her 60s was in cardiac arrest.

The men, aged 34 and 57, were arrested at the scene on Barnsley Road, South Yorkshire Police said.

Formal identification of the woman has not taken place and post-mortem tests proved inconclusive, the force added.

