Image copyright Google Image caption The area near the Wenue6 pub, formerly The Forum, has been cordoned off

A 26-year-old man is in a critical condition following a suspected shooting outside a Sheffield pub.

Emergency services were called to Sandstone Road at about 01:05 BST following reports of a fight between five men near the Wenue6 pub.

The man was found at the scene and was taken to hospital with an upper body injury, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said the injury was "suspected to have been caused by a firearms discharge".

A police cordon has been put in place on Sandstone Road in Wincobank and bus services have been diverted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

