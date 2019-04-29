Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The programme is helping about 800 children and their families

A scheme to help vulnerable children get a good night's sleep has improved the mental health of youngsters and their parents, NHS England has said.

The programme, in Sheffield, involves parents being given one-to-one and over-the-phone sessions with sleep experts.

It is aimed at helping children who are troubled or have challenging behaviour to develop better sleep patterns.

NHS England said some children had got an extra two hours sleep per night.

The scheme, which is based at Sheffield Children's Hospital, has helped about 800 children and their families so far.

The aim is to help improve performance at school.

The project, known as The Sheffield Children and Young People's Sleeping Well Project, was developed by staff at the hospital, including Prof Heather Elphick.

She said: "This project has made life better for children, young people and their families across the city, with a positive impact, not just in the amount of sleep gained, but in the wellbeing and quality of life for the whole family.

"The programme also reduces the need for a patient to receive medication and intensive medical treatment.

"A good night's sleep is more than just nice to have and is actually a significant boost to health and wellbeing, particularly for young people living with ADHD and mental ill health."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.