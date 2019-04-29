Image copyright Google Image caption Ryan Durkin was hit in the Brinsworth area of Rotherham

A teenager has died eight days after he was hit and injured by a car in an alleged hit-and-run.

Ryan Durkin was walking on Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham, when he was struck by "a suspected stolen" BMW at 23:00 BST on 19 April, police said.

The 15-year-old, who fell to the ground, was hit again by another car travelling in the same direction.

A man has been charged with a number of offences in connection to the crash and a teenager was arrested.

South Yorkshire Police said the silver BMW was travelling at high speed when it hit Ryan and then left the crash scene.

The teenager was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition, but died on Saturday.

Dashcam footage appeal

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and section 18 wounding in relation to a separate incident on 12 April, in which a car was reportedly stolen from a house in Penistone, Barnsley, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released while inquiries continue.

Ryan's family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy "to be respected at this incredibly difficult time", officers said.

The force has appealed for witnesses, and in particular anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen either of the vehicles in the area prior to the crash, to get in touch.