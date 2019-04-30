Ryan Durkin death: Tributes paid to Brinsworth crash victim
Tributes have been paid to a "popular student" who died eight days after he was fatally injured in a road crash.
Ryan Durkin, 15, was critically injured when he was struck by two cars, one after the other, on Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham, on 19 April, police said.
A man is charged with a number of offences in connection to the crash, and a teenager was arrested.
Brinsworth Academy, where Ryan was a pupil, said it was "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death".
'Bright future'
Associate Principal John Naylor described the youngster as "a quiet, popular student with a fun sense of humour", who had "a very close group of loyal friends".
"He had great potential and a bright future ahead of him, particularly in sport, where he was a crucial member of the school football team.
"He will be remembered by staff as a polite, well-mannered student with a wonderful smile."
Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.
He was also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding over a separate incident on 12 April, in which a car was reportedly stolen from a house in Penistone, Barnsley, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.