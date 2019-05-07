Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption Thousands turned out to see the promotion-winning players

Thousands of people lined the streets of Sheffield as the city celebrated Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League.

The team travelled from Bramall Lane to the city centre in an open-top bus.

It was followed by a civic reception for the team, club staff and their families at Sheffield Town Hall.

Sheffield City Council's chief executive John Mothersole said the club should be very "proud" of its achievements.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The open-top bus was supported along the route to the city centre by a mass of fans

The Blades secured promotion after they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday and Leeds United only managed a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Mr Mothersole said it was "fitting" the club would move into "what many believe is the world's leading football league" and he wished them every success.

Fans lined the streets from late afternoon, many dressed in the club's red and white colours.

Image caption Blades fans lining the route were in high spirits

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption Supporters packed out Sheffield city centre for the parade

Council leader Julie Dore urged fans to arrive early and said she expected "tens of thousands" to line the streets to congratulate the players and staff.

The players certainly seemed to enjoy themselves on the bus, according to a tweet from the club.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The tour was followed by a civic reception

After the parade and reception, the team were presented to the crowd who had gathered to cheer the team through the streets.

