Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences following dawn raids in Sheffield.

They were arrested after police seized drugs and six firearms, including a sub-machine gun, at a house in Abbeydale Road last month.

Mohammed Hussain, 29, of West View Lane, and Shazad Hassan, 22, of Holmhirst Way, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

The National Crime Agency said "the operation was not terrorist related".

