Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Enissa and Sebjana Myzeqari were last seen on 2 April in Doncaster

A missing mother and her two-year-old daughter have "disappeared off the face of the Earth", a senior policeman said.

Sebjana Myzeqari, 24, and toddler Enissa have not been seen or heard from since they were last seen in Doncaster on 2 April.

Albanian national Ms Myzeqari has not used her phone or bank cards since, nor does she appear to have left the UK.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were "incredibly concerned" for the pair's safety.

Supt Neil Thomas said Ms Myzeqari moved from Albania three years ago "for no reason other than she chose Doncaster to settle".

Enissa is registered at nursery but her mother appears to live a "very isolated life" with few friends in the town, he said.

Mr Thomas said the pair had made "no legitimate exit from the country" but he could not rule out that they left by other means.

Officers in Albania told the South Yorkshire force they had found no trace of the mother and daughter, Mr Thomas said.

Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Ms Myzeqari is 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall with shoulder-length brown hair. Enissa is two with distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair

"We're very worried," he said.

"The fact is, you've got a 24-year-old lady and her two-year-old daughter that have quite frankly disappeared off the face of the Earth and nobody has seen them."

Ms Myzeqari and Enissa were reported missing by local housing officers.

The last known sighting, in Frenchgate, Doncaster, came after they had visited the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West in the town.

Police urged anyone with information to contact 101.

