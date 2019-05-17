Image caption The shelter was installed as part of a planning development bringing a Home Bargains supermarket to the area

A £6,000 bus shelter was installed on a road in South Yorkshire despite the street having no bus service.

Timetable changes made a month earlier meant buses no longer call on Tickhill Road in Maltby.

But rather than remove the bus stop it was upgraded with a roof, bench and information panel.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) said it was reviewing its installation processes "to prevent this from happening again".

Image copyright Google Image caption The bus stop was a simple pole before it was upgraded

The shelter installation was approved as part of a planning application for a new Home Bargains store nearby and paid for by the property developer, SYPTE added.

The travel body hopes the shelter can be moved to the adjoining Hamilton Road.

Tony Truman, who lives nearby, said: "Someone hadn't done their homework, have they?

"We've heard it on the grapevine that they're now going to move it."

Local residents also spotted the bus stop includes a spelling error, with Hamilton Road missing an 'L'.

Image caption Hamilton Road is missing an 'L' on the unused bus shelter

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.