Image copyright @thewilderrobin Image caption The man was hit by the front of a tram in Sheffield, said police

A man suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a tram shortly after having an argument with two men.

The man was struck shortly before 22.30 BST on Wednesday on West Street in Sheffield, said South Yorkshire Police.

The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "It's reported that shortly before the collision, the injured man was seen to be having an argument with two unknown men."

"We need your help to find out who these men are, and where we can find them," he added.

The tram was travelling past Piccolo's restaurant out of the city centre towards the University stop when the incident happened, the force said

Much of nearby Glossop Road and Convent Walk was taped off by police following the crash.

Image caption Police taped off the scene after the crash

CCTV pictures are being examined by officers to find out how the man ended up on the tram tracks, police have confirmed.

A Supertram spokesperson said: "Our first thoughts are for the welfare of the person involved."

The company said it was supporting the police investigation "in any way that we can".

