Image copyright @thewilderrobin Image caption The man was hit by the front of a tram in Sheffield, said police

A man has died in hospital days after he was hit by a tram in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old man was struck on Wednesday, just before 22.30 BST near Convent Walk on West Street.

Just before the collision the man was seen having an argument with two other men, police said.

The tram was travelling out of the city centre past Piccolo's restaurant towards the University tram stop.

Image caption Much of Glossop Road and Convent Walk was taped off by police.

The man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but died in the early hours of Sunday.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said police were trying to contact the two men that the man was seen arguing with.

"I need to establish what happened in the moments before this incident occurred," he said.

Police are also examining CCTV.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and might have information should contact police on 101.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.