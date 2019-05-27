Image copyright PA Image caption Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene in Shiregreen, Sheffield

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two teenage sons at a house in Sheffield.

Sarah Barrass, 34, is accused of murdering the two boys, aged 14 and 13, in the Shiregreen area on Friday.

She appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court alongside Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of two counts of murder.

The defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

Ms Barrass has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk