A man who died after he was hit by a tram in Sheffield has been named by police.

Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on Wednesday, shortly before 22.30 BST, near Convent Walk on West Street.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and died four days later in hospital.

Just before the crash Mr Rigg was seen having an argument with two other men. Police said they were trying to trace the men and establish what happened before Mr Rigg was hit by the tram.

The tram was travelling out of the city centre past Piccolo's restaurant towards the University tram stop.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to contact South Yorkshire Police.

