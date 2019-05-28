Image caption An area of the town centre was cordoned off by police after the incident

A woman who ran through a market square shouting "kill, kill, kill" before stabbing a man has been ordered to be detained in hospital.

Ayaan Ali, 29, stabbed Andrew Froggatt in the centre of Barnsley on 8 September 2018.

At Sheffield Crown Court Ali, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was convicted of attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

Judge Peter Kelson QC ordered her to be detained indefinitely in hospital.

The jury was told Ali, from Isleworth, west London, had bought a pack of knives shortly after arriving at Barnsley's transport interchange.

Witnesses said she then ran round stalls in the market before stabbing Mr Froggatt.

In a video interview played to the jury, he said he ran after feeling an impact to his shoulder and turned to see a woman with a large knife.

"She was brandishing the knife and going, 'Kill, kill, kill. That's all she said: 'Kill, kill, kill'," he said.

She also attempted to attack Mark Watson, a window cleaner, who fought her off with his bucket.

Ali was arrested at the transport interchange about 30 minutes after arriving in the town centre.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.