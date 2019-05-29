Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The bus crashed into the Chesterman Wing

Several passengers were injured when a double-decker bus crashed into a hospital.

The top of the Stagecoach bus struck part of a roof structure at the Chesterman Wing at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said some of those on board suffered minor injuries and were treated by hospital staff.

Officers cordoned off the scene after the crash at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday.