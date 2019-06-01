Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Martin Rigg died in hospital four days after he was hit

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield.

Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May, shortly before 22:30 BST, near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later.

Police said the arrested man, a 26-year-old, was from the Shiregreen area.

Detectives said they were still working to establish what happened before Mr Rigg was hit by the tram and appealed for witnesses.