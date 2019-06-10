Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Mercer's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, said police

A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway has been named by police.

Jason Mercer, 44, of Rotherham, was in the collision on Friday morning on the northbound carriageway at J34, the Meadowhall Interchange, near Sheffield.

It involved a lorry, a van and a car. A second victim, as yet unnamed, also died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and has been released on bail pending further enquiries, said South Yorkshire Police.

Officers want to hear from witnesses, especially any motorists with dashcam footage.

