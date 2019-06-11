Image copyright Jamie Henderson Image caption James Thorpe (L), Jamie Henderson and Scott Sarson hope to raise £25,000 for Sheffield' Children's Hospital.

Three police officers are attempting to visit all 92 league football grounds in 92 hours to raise money for a children's hospital.

Jamie Henderson, Scott Sarson and James Thorpe will drive and cycle during the 2,400-mile (3,862 km) journey.

The trio from South Yorkshire Police are hoping to raise £25,000 to help redevelop Sheffield Children's Hospital's cancer and leukaemia ward.

Det Insp Henderson said it was a "cause close to all our hearts".

"We work in Sheffield and we know what it offers the people," he said.

"One of the officers' daughters was born with a heart problem and was in and out of the hospital. We also have a colleague whose 14-year-old son is in there with leukaemia."

The challenge starts at Barnsley's Oakwell ground on 12 July before returning to South Yorkshire to finish at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

The officers will sleep and eat in the car during the race. When they arrive in London they will take to two wheels, cycling the 61 miles (98km) between the capital's 12 league grounds.

Mr Henderson said they had seen a lot of support from football fans' groups.

"We've had lots of supporters offering accommodation and toilet stops," he said.

Image copyright Jamie Henderson Image caption The three police officers will cycle between London's 12 league football grounds

Sgt Sarson said he was taking part to say thank you to medical staff who helped his daughter Lydia, who was born with a hole in her heart.

"For the first few years of her life, we had countless trips to Sheffield Children's Hospital and although it was the hardest time in our lives, it was made bearable by the fantastic staff and facilities," he said.

"We are so lucky to have the hospital on our doorstep and this is part of us saying thank you and making sure that other families and children can benefit the way we certainly did."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.