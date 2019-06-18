Image copyright Steel Stream Design Image caption Tom Bell died in hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen

A masked gunman was seen outside a pub seconds before "a promising boxer" was shot.

Tom Bell, 21, died in hospital after being shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, South Yorkshire, on 17 January 2019.

Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Joseph Bennia, 28, and Scott Gocoul, 30, both of no fixed abode, deny murder.

Image caption Tom Bell was shot through a window at the Maple Tree in Balby

Jurors were told Mr Bell had gone to the pub with friends after training.

The Maple Tree was busy with about 60 to 70 customers inside waiting for a quiz to start.

However, about 15 minutes before the quiz's start time one of Mr Bell's friends saw a masked gunman through a window, the court heard.

He shouted a warning but two shots were fired and Mr Bell called out he had been hit.

He collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Sheffield Crown Court was told a stolen car was used as the getaway vehicle before the men changed to their own car to leave the county.

Mr Bennia and Mr Gocoul deny murder. The case continues.

