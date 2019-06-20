A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a 69-year-old who was shot in the arm.

The victim was wounded in Westfield Crescent in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, on Wednesday evening.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Paul Murphy said officers believed it was a "targeted attack", but patrols in the area would be stepped up.

