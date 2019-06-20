Thurnscoe shooting: Man, 32, in attempted murder arrest
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a 69-year-old who was shot in the arm.
The victim was wounded in Westfield Crescent in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, on Wednesday evening.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Paul Murphy said officers believed it was a "targeted attack", but patrols in the area would be stepped up.
