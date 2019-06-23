Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Duke's Crescent just after 23:30 on Friday

A man has received life-changing injuries after he was stabbed in Doncaster.

Police were called to Duke's Crescent in Edlington just after 23:30 BST on Friday following reports of a stabbing.

The victim received slash wounds to his upper arm and is still being treated in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said officers remain at the scene. The force has also asked anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact them.

