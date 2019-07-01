Image copyright DSA Image caption DSA has also pledged to increase equality in the UK aviation industry

A South Yorkshire airport has announced plans for a £2m solar farm to help slash emissions.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) said renewable energy could generate 25 per cent of the airport's energy, and would also "drastically" reduce its carbon footprint, the airport said.

Aviation minister Baroness Vere said airports must find "practical ways" to become "cleaner and greener".

The solar farm forms part of the airport's 20-year masterplan.

Passenger numbers for DSA, on the old RAF airfield at Finningley near Doncaster, are predicted to rise to 1.45m this year and double within the next five years, according to the site's owners Peel Group.

Baroness Vere said: "To bring about real change in transport, we need to do things differently.

"From decreasing carbon emissions at airports to increasing female representation, the aviation industry is acting now to safeguard our future."

The airport also subscribed to the Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter, committing to "a more balanced" aviation industry.

Robert Hough, DSA chairman, said the airport was "committed" to the airport as part of the solution for UK aviation.

DSA said the solar farm could be operational by 2020, giving 1.7 MWp (megawatt peak) of zero carbon energy.

This would save 220 tonnes of carbon each year - the equivalent of boiling 2.2m kettles - according to DSA.

